Filmmakers behind the new children's movie "Show Dogs" have announced that the film will be further edited to appease critics who have deemed it inappropriate for younger audience members.

Amid outrage that dog show judging scenes depicting one canine telling another that he should be comfortable having his genitals touched, Global Road Entertainment stated that it would be removed from the film.

The updated version of "Show Dogs," which is rated PG, will be available this weekend.

"Responding to concerns raised by moviegoers and some specific organizations, Global Road Entertainment has decided to remove two scenes from the film 'Show Dogs' that some have deemed not appropriate for children. The company takes these matters very seriously and remains committed to providing quality entertainment for the intended audiences based on the film’s rating," the statement read. "We apologize to anybody who feels the original version of 'Show Dogs' sent an inappropriate message."

Parent bloggers began taking aim at the film, which stars Will Arnett and features the voices of Ludacris and Jordin Sparks, shortly after its May 18 release. One woman wrote in a post on Macaroni Kid that she was horrified when her daughter found the scenes funny and had to explain to her that "we never let anyone touch our private parts." Dawn Hawkins, the executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, issued a statement as well, claiming that "Show Dogs" "sends a troubling message that grooms children for sexual abuse."

“It contains multiple scenes where a dog character must have its private parts inspected, in the course of which the dog is uncomfortable and wants to stop but is told to go to a ‘zen place.’ The dog is rewarded with advancing to the final round of the dog show after passing this barrier. Disturbingly, these are similar tactics child abusers use when grooming children -- telling them to pretend they are somewhere else, and that they will get a reward for withstanding their discomfort," the statement continued. "Children’s movies must be held to a higher standard, and must teach children bodily autonomy, the ability to say ‘no’ and safety, not confusing messages endorsing unwanted genital touching.”

Before agreeing to change the movie, Global Road Entertainment responded to the criticism by defending those scenes.

"The dog show judging in this film is depicted completely accurately as done at shows around the world; and was performed by professional and highly respected dog show judges," a statement from Monday read. "Global Road Entertainment and the filmmakers are saddened and apologize to any parent who feels the scene sends a message other than a comedic moment in the film, with no hidden or ulterior meaning, but respect their right to react to any piece of content."

<