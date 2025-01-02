Simone Biles named Sports Illustrated 2024 Sportsperson of the Year

Biles took home four new medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles of Team United States in action Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France.

American gymnast Simone Biles has added another title to her resume.

The 11-time Olympic medalist was named Thursday by Sports Illustrated as its 2024 Sportsperson of the Year.

"Honestly, it is such a huge honor. I know some of the greats that have won it in prior years, so to just keep gymnastics on the map is really exciting," Biles, 27, told "Good Morning America" of the Sports Illustrated accolade. "I know a lot of people love the sport of gymnastics during an Olympic year and have followed my career closely, but I was still very shocked."

She continued, "I feel like I'm always shocked winning any sort of award or being honored."

The Sportsperson of the Year award comes after a year in which Biles took the 2024 Paris Olympics by storm, adding four new medals to her collection in team, all-around, vault and floor exercise.

After her performance in Paris, Biles, 27, is now tied for the second-most decorated female gymnast in Olympic history, according to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Simone Biles of Team United States poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals following the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Biles won three gold medals and a silver medal in Paris just a few years after withdrawing from the team final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she suffered from "the twisties," a disorienting condition when a gymnast's mind and body feel dangerously out of sync.

"Simone Biles is Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Sportsperson of the Year because she won gold, and then another gold, and then another; because she changed the face of her sport and the conversations around athletes in general; because she continues to speak out about issues that matter to her," the magazine wrote of Biles. "And perhaps most of all because after she wondered aloud to [teammate Jordan] Chiles whether she was about to relive the darkest period of her career, she took a deep breath, she saluted the judges and she broke into a run."

Biles will receive the 2024 Sportsperson of the Year award in person on Jan. 7, when Sports Illustrated holds its annual awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

Simone Biles of Team United States in action Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. Tom Weller/voigt/Getty Images

This year's ceremony, held at Wynn Las Vegas, will be hosted by actor Keegan-Michael Key.

Sports Illustrated has awarded its Sportsperson of the Year award annually since 1954.

In 2023, the award was presented to University of Colorado head football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders.