Remains found near Michigan music fest site, 6 years after fan disappeared

Authorities are trying to identify human remains discovered near the site of an annual music festival in northern Michigan

ROTHBURY, Mich. -- Authorities are trying to identify human remains discovered near the site of an annual music festival in northern Michigan, the same area where a Detroit-area man disappeared while attending the event in 2018.

“A positive identification of the remains cannot be made at this time pending autopsy results and further investigation,” state police said on X.

Investigators were sent Monday to a wooded area near Rothbury in Oceana County, site of the popular Electric Forest music festival. Forensic anthropologists from Western Michigan University also joined the effort.

State police have not offered an update since Tuesday.

Kevin Graves, 28, was last seen at Electric Forest in 2018. After some tension with a girlfriend, he said he was returning to his tent, investigators said.

Police at the time searched with dogs and dozens of volunteers, while divers checked area lakes. In 2023, a billboard with Graves' picture urged festival visitors to call police with any tips.

“Whatever it takes,” his father, Gary Graves, said at the time. “I don’t care if I go broke. I’m gonna keep trying my best.”