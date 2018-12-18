'Simply heartbroken': Hollywood mourns the death of famed director Penny Marshall

Legendary actress and director Penny Marshall passed away on Monday at the age of 75.

"Penny was a girl from the Bronx, who came out West, put a cursive "L" on her sweater and transformed herself into a Hollywood success story," a representative for her family said in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday.

"We hope her life continues to inspire others to spend time with family, work hard and make all of their dreams come true," the statement continued.

Marshall played Laverne DeFazio on "Laverne & Shirley" from 1976-83, earning three Golden Globe nominations throughout her time on the show.

Her groundbreaking directorial achievements also made a tremendous impact on the film industry.

Marshall became the first female to direct a film that grossed over $100 million with 1988's "Big," which starred Tom Hanks and also earned him a Golden Globe award.

Her 1992 baseball film "A League of Their Own" also grossed over $100 million.

Her 1990 film "Awakenings," starring Robert De Niro and Robin Williams, made her the second female director to earn an Oscar nominee for best picture in 1991.

Tributes from figures in the film industry and fans appeared on Twitter when the news of her death broke on Tuesday.

Director and screenwriter Ava DuVernay thanked the icon for her tremendous impact.

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed.

Rosie O'Donnell, who starred in Marshall's 1992 film "A League of Their Own," expressed her devastation on Twitter. She attached a commercial the two starred in together in 1996.

1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O'Donnell - simply heartbroken #ripPENNY — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 18, 2018

"Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik said she grew up wanting to be like Marshall.

I grew up wanting to be as funny as Penny Marshall, and had the pleasure of meeting her a few times. Watch some old Laverne and Shirley to see why her brother Garry insisted on casting her. Comedy gold, she was. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 18, 2018

Many noted characters from her lengthy list of guest spots on television shows throughout her career.

Fun fact: Penny Marshall was the first-ever celebrity guest star on The Simpsons. She played a sinister babysitter in what was supposed to be the show's pilot, but it came back with animation issues and instead became the first season finale. RIP to a true talent. — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) December 18, 2018

Danny DeVito said she had a "heart of gold."

Penny Marshall was a sweet woman. I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails. She could play round ball with the best of them. Always All love, D — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) December 18, 2018

Barbara Eden, the star of '60s sitcom "I Dream of Jeannie," expressed her condolences on the platform.

I just heard of Penny Marshall's passing. I was such and admirer of hers, such talent she had. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. She and her wonderful brother are reunited. -Barbara — Barbara Eden (@Barbara_Eden) December 18, 2018

Actress Olivia Munn commended her incredible directorial accomplishments.