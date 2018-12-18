'Simply heartbroken': Hollywood mourns the death of famed director Penny Marshall

Dec 18, 2018, 3:35 PM ET
PHOTO: Penny Marshall in Hollywood, Calif., Dec. 5, 2011. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Legendary actress and director Penny Marshall passed away on Monday at the age of 75.

"Penny was a girl from the Bronx, who came out West, put a cursive "L" on her sweater and transformed herself into a Hollywood success story," a representative for her family said in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday.

"We hope her life continues to inspire others to spend time with family, work hard and make all of their dreams come true," the statement continued.

Marshall played Laverne DeFazio on "Laverne & Shirley" from 1976-83, earning three Golden Globe nominations throughout her time on the show.

Her groundbreaking directorial achievements also made a tremendous impact on the film industry.

PHOTO: Penny Marshall attends an event on Oct. 26, 2012 in Parsippany, N.J.Bobby Bank/WireImage via Getty Images
Marshall became the first female to direct a film that grossed over $100 million with 1988's "Big," which starred Tom Hanks and also earned him a Golden Globe award.

Her 1992 baseball film "A League of Their Own" also grossed over $100 million.

PHOTO: Penny Marshall sits courtside at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Feb. 16, 2010. Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Her 1990 film "Awakenings," starring Robert De Niro and Robin Williams, made her the second female director to earn an Oscar nominee for best picture in 1991.

PHOTO: Penny Marshall attends an event on Nov. 7, 2008, in New York City.Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images
Tributes from figures in the film industry and fans appeared on Twitter when the news of her death broke on Tuesday.

Director and screenwriter Ava DuVernay thanked the icon for her tremendous impact.

Rosie O'Donnell, who starred in Marshall's 1992 film "A League of Their Own," expressed her devastation on Twitter. She attached a commercial the two starred in together in 1996.

"Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik said she grew up wanting to be like Marshall.

Many noted characters from her lengthy list of guest spots on television shows throughout her career.

Danny DeVito said she had a "heart of gold."

Barbara Eden, the star of '60s sitcom "I Dream of Jeannie," expressed her condolences on the platform.

Actress Olivia Munn commended her incredible directorial accomplishments.

