May 23, 2018, 12:55 PM ET
"Atlanta" star and creator Donald Glover had some big shoes to fill when he stepped into the role of young Lando Calrissian, a character made famous in the original "Star Wars" films by Billy Dee Williams.

So Glover met with Williams prior to filming the latest "Star Wars" film, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," which opens nationwide Friday.

PHOTO: This image released by Lucasfilm shows Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in a scene from Solo: A Star Wars Story.Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Glover had a lot of questions about the character, he told ABC News, all of which Williams, 81, answered with just three words:

"Just be charming," Glover, 34, recalled the former Lando’s telling him.

"And I don't even think he was looking at me when he did it," Glover said. "He was like I don't know, you know, be charming. Which was really great advice; not to overthink it."

PHOTO: Billy Dee Williams arrives for the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story held on May 10, 2018 in Los Angeles.Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Billy Dee Williams arrives for the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" held on May 10, 2018 in Los Angeles.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is directed by Ron Howard and stars Glover, Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany.

ABC News' Jason Nathanson contributed to this report

