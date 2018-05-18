'Solo: A Star Wars Story' writer says Lando is pansexual

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" writers Lawrence and Jonathan Kasdan are responding to rumors that have been swirling around the sexuality of iconic character Lando Calrissian.

The film is a new standalone from the "galaxy far, far away" and tells the story of young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich. His fellow "scoundrel," Lando, is played by the man of the year thus far, Donald Glover.

Glover is one of the few talents around who could effortlessly fill the shoes of Billy Dee Williams, the original Lando from four decades ago. Both actors brought a sense of sexuality to the role, and as we saw in "Empire," always watch your back when it comes to smugglers and thieves.

While speaking to the Huffington Post, the Kasdans said that they believe Lando is pansexual, which means "the capacity to be attracted to all genders and, or attracted to people regardless of gender," according to GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

According to the Huffington Post and the world of "Star Wars," this could mean men, women and even droids, which are prominent in George Lucas' fantasy world.

“I would say yes,” Jonathan Kasdan responded when asked if Lando was pansexual.

“There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s sexuality [in the role]. I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of,” he added.

Kasdan said Lando doesn't stick to any rules and that's what's "fun" about the character. He follows his heart.

The rumors about Lando's sexuality atarted after critics and fans screened the movie earlier this week. Several people online and in social media saw a flirtiness between Lando, Han and other characters in the film, regardless of gender.

Sarah Kate Ellis told ABC News last month that being pansexual "lives within the same context of bisexuality, but it’s a different way to define it and gives it a broader definition. It allows people ... to discover who they’re attracted to both emotionally and physically."

Maybe this will be explored in the future. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy did say last week that she would love to possibly explore a Lando film down the road. We know Donald Glover could definitely handle that!

