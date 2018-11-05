Spice Girls announce huge reunion tour minus Victoria Beckham

It's happening boys and girls -- the Spice Girls are reuniting and going on tour!

The announcement came early Monday morning via a brand new Twitter handle seemingly created to release the big news. The four band members -- Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Chisholm -- haven't toured together in almost a decade and haven't performed together in years.

They will be without Victoria Beckham, who is refraining from joining the tour to focus on her fashion line, according to the UK media outlet, The Sun, which originally broke the news.

She did wish the girls luck in an official statement that read, "Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"

The group posted a cute video to social media, in which they playfully argue about the outfits they wore for the announcement.

"We are going on tour," Geri Halliwell says. "They need to see it to believe it."

The four ladies then join in harmony to one of their classic hits, "Spice Up Your Life."

In the official press release, Halliwell added, "I am so excited, together we celebrate girl power with our fans and the next generation and everyone is welcome! Hold tight it's gonna be fun."

The big news was teased early Monday with a tweet that read, "Our broadcast continues shortly...#FriendshipNeverEnds," another nod to a classic song.

Melanie Brown also posted a throwback video on Instagram, writing, "To be continued...... yippeee @spicegirls."

It looks like the name of the tour will simply be "Friendship Never Ends."

Tickets go on sale later this week!