'Star Wars' director slams online trolls for bullying actress

"The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson is not going to just sit around and do nothing while one of his stars is bullied online.

Johnson slammed anyone that may have led to Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in the movie, deleting all of her Instagram pictures earlier this week, calling those who attacked her "manbabies."

According to numerous reports, including the BBC, Tran deleted her Instagram pictures after trolls began to comment on her race (her parents are from Vietnam) and appearance.

Tran, who was the first women of color to play a lead in the legendary franchise, has yet to comment on her exit from the social media site.

A rep for Tran did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Johnson did not hold back on Twitter, writing, "What we talk about when we talk about manbabies."

On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine. https://t.co/yhcShg5vdJ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 5, 2018

He continued, "On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine."

Johnson wasn't done -- he took the gloves off in a debate with a fan over trolling, saying he was "done with this disingenuous bulls----."

"You know the difference between not liking a movie and hatefully harassing a woman so bad she has to get off social media," he wrote.

"Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill also weighed in, commenting on Johnson's earlier tweet that explained how most of the "real" fan base does not post disrespectful comments.

Same here, but over the past 40 years for me. https://t.co/5p2eYexgO6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 5, 2018

Actress Daisy Ridley, who has suffered similar trolling since joining the "Star Wars" universe, shared a screen shot on social media of a story about Tran's bullying.

The story she shared said Tran had suffered "months of harassment" before she left Instagram.

In 2016, Ridley fired back at online trolls who mocked her thin frame.

"I'm a normal girl thrust into extraordinary circumstances, just like Rey," she wrote. "I will not apologise for how I look, what I say and how I live my life cause what's happening inside in much more important anyway ... If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all."

ABC News and Lucasfilm are both part of parent company Disney.