Stars react to the death of 'Smokey and the Bandit' star Burt Reynolds

Sep 6, 2018, 4:14 PM ET
PHOTO: Burt Reynolds pictured in the late 1960s.PlayRedferns/Getty Images
Hollywood is reacting to the news of Burt Reynolds' death.

Stars took to social media to remember the screen legend, who was best known for his roles in "Smokey and the Bandit," "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," as well as the TV series "Gunsmoke" and "Evening Shade."

The acclaimed actor, whose work spanned almost six decades in TV and film, died earlier today at the age of 82, his agent confirmed to ABC News.

On social media, many recalled Reynolds' charm and swagger both on and off screen and cited "Smokey and the Bandit" as one of their favorite films. Not long after news of his death broke, "Burt Reynolds," "Smokey and the Bandit" and "Boogie Nights" were trending topics on Twitter.

Below are some of the reactions to Reynold's death on social media.

