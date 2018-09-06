Hollywood is reacting to the news of Burt Reynolds' death.

Stars took to social media to remember the screen legend, who was best known for his roles in "Smokey and the Bandit," "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," as well as the TV series "Gunsmoke" and "Evening Shade."

The acclaimed actor, whose work spanned almost six decades in TV and film, died earlier today at the age of 82, his agent confirmed to ABC News.

On social media, many recalled Reynolds' charm and swagger both on and off screen and cited "Smokey and the Bandit" as one of their favorite films. Not long after news of his death broke, "Burt Reynolds," "Smokey and the Bandit" and "Boogie Nights" were trending topics on Twitter.

Below are some of the reactions to Reynold's death on social media.

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

RIP to another legend. Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run, watched Deliverance on my first date with my wife (don’t ask) & revisit Boogie Nights every few months to marvel at his performance. A very great loss. https://t.co/rmwoCHJcNM — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear Burt Reynolds has died. Man.. I grew up watching Cannonball Run.. Smokey and the Bandit... Stroker Ace and so many others. He had a swagger and a charm that I really enjoyed. Boogie Nights is one of my fav films. #RIP — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) September 6, 2018

I met Burt Reynolds once in a video store in the 90s before he did “Boogie Nights.” He was by himself and no one seemed to notice him. I said, “I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment.” He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.” — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 6, 2018

As a kid I must have seen Smokey and the Bandit 10 times in the theatre. Met Burt Reynolds a few years back... so glad I did. Deliverance, Boogie Nights... some great ones. RIP — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) September 6, 2018

I’m at a loss for words. Burt Reynolds was a childhood hero of mine and will be forever. His iconic roles in Cannonball Run, Hooper, Smokey and the Bandit and Stroker Ace helped make me the man I am today. The Bandit will live on forever, rest in peace Burt pic.twitter.com/Om1eUv1N7S — Richard Ray Rawlings (@RRRawlings) September 6, 2018