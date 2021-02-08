At Super Bowl, Amanda Gorman delivers poem honoring COVID-19 heroes

From Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., to Super Bowl Sunday, National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman is captivating the country with her words.

Just before Super Bowl LV kickoff, the presidential inaugural poet delivered another original poem honoring three front-line workers who have served during the coronavirus pandemic.

In her moving poem, "Chorus of the Captains," the 22-year-old celebrated educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and veteran James Martin, who last week were announced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as this year’s honorary captains for their dedication and commitment to helping others.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Davis made sure his students and their families in Los Angeles received internet access during the pandemic and hosted tech workshops to help people learn how to use the devices. Dorner is the COVID-19 ICU nurse manager at Tampa General Hospital, and Martin helped veterans, high school athletes and local youth connect virtually through the Wounded Warrior Project.

Goodell said the trio was picked for embodying the league’s message of “It Takes All of Us” this season. They served as this year’s Super Bowl Honorary Coin Toss Captains.

“During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way,” Goodell said in a statement. “We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday.”

Leading up to her Super Bowl moment, Gorman took to Twitter and shared how excited she was to recite poetry at a football game.

"Poetry at the Super Bowl is a feat for art & our country, because it means we're thinking imaginatively about human connection even when we feel siloed," she wrote on Twitter. "I'll honor three heroes who exemplify the best of this effort. Here's to them, poetry, & to a #SuperBowl like no other."

"I also can't reiterate how exciting it is for me that others are excited to see poetry at a football game," she added. "What a time to be alive."

Gorman’s Super Bowl performance comes less than three weeks since she amazed the nation with her poem, “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration. Her poem received praise from thousands on social media including Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

Since the inauguration, the 22-year-old from Los Angeles native has also signed a deal with IMG Models and her two upcoming books -- which will be published by Penguin -- already have 1 million copies being printed for each.