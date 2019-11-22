Susan Sarandon just shared some pretty shocking photos from "a little slip" she recently had.

The Academy Award-winning actress posted two photos of her injuries on Friday, describing that she sustained a "concussion, fractured nose, [and a] banged up knee."

The 73-year-old did not disclose any more information on how she was injured, but explained that she would not be able to join Sen. Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire on Saturday, where he is holding a town hall.

"I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity but here’s what I’d hoped to say," the long-running Bernie Sanders supporter wrote in the caption, before her planned remarks.

In her speech, she implores the public to take action and says, "this is an emergency."

"Ask the scientists, the farmers, the creatures in the sea. Ask all those who have lost their homes from hurricanes, flood and fire, ask the endless stream of climate refugees, and the people of Flint, San Juan, and Standing Rock. This is a emergency," she wrote.

Sarandon also mentioned victims of gun violence, the opioid epidemic, families separated at the border and racial injustice in her speech.

"This is an emergency when our young people have no hope for education, for dream-making, because of insurmountable student debt...When homophobia, Islamaphobia, transphobia and racism take lives, that is an emergency," she wrote.

She included that she believes Sen. Sanders, "believes in us and that together a better world is possible."

"He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable," she added. "Now it’s time for us to fight for him."