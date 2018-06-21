Suspect arrested in killing of rapper XXXTentacion

Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of young rapper XXXTentacion.

Homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach, Florida, in connection with the slaying of the up-and-coming rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, according to a statement from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Williams was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Pompano Beach, the statement said.

XXXTentacion, 20, was shot and killed in Broward County Monday night, the sheriff's office confirmed on .

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Anyone with information is urged to contact #BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or @crimestoppers2, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS #XXTENTACION. pic.twitter.com/J97xZ9cHHz — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

The Florida-born rapper was leaving a Deerfield Beach motorsports dealership at around 4 p.m. when two armed men approached him and opened fire in an apparent robbery attempt, police said.

His lawyer, David Bogenschutz, told South Florida's Sun-Sentinel newspaper that police were investigating the killing as a "random robbery."

"I think he went to the bank before it happened," he said. "I think the determination was that he wanted to buy a motorcycle, but [detectives] are not discounting any theory."

The Soundcloud rap star scored a No. 1 album earlier this year with his disc, titled "?" as well as a top-10 song, "Sad!" His previous album, "17," reached No. 2 last year. His songs have racked up nearly 4 billion on-demand streams combined.

The rapper had a long history of legal problems and was facing more than a dozen felony charges, as well as allegations of domestic violence. He was awaiting trial on those charges, according to multiple sources.

XXXTentacion had also caused controversy for his involvement in a variety of feuds with other artists, including Drake, and for social media scandals: He once posted a video pretending to show him hanging himself, and a video of himself pretending to lynch a white child.

News of his death sent shockwaves across social media. Kanye West, J. Cole and Pusha T were among the many celebrities to send their condolences via Twitter.

But some fans have engaged in various conspiracy theories suggesting that the rapper is still alive, despite his lawyer’s comments.

There have been posts pointing out discrepancies in his facial tattoos and questioning the lack of visible blood and shattered glass in footage from the murder scene.

Others suggested that XXXTentacion faked his death as part of a prank for a future video release.

The rapper himself seemed to ponder an early death.

In a video he posted on Instagram in February, which is circulating online, XXXTentacion tells fans, "If I'm gonna die, or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy - or they found some sort of answers or resolve in my life. Regardless of the negative around my name."

ABC News' Rachel Katz contributed to this report.