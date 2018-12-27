The sweet way Billie Lourd honored Carrie Fisher 2 years after death

Believe it or not, it's been two years since the world lost "Star Wars" icon Carrie Fisher.

Her daughter Billie Lourd took to Instagram early Thursday morning to pay homage to her inspiring mother.

"It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the 'right' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones)," she wrote. "So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing."

Lourd chose one of her favorite songs, adding "as the song says, we must 'keep on moving.'"

"I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile," she added. "As my Momby once said, 'take your broken heart and turn it into art' - whatever that art may be for you."

The post features two videos. Fisher died two years ago, days after suffering a cardiac arrest while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. The "Star Wars" world and Hollywood mourned the loss of the iconic actress, author and mental health activist.

It's the second time in two weeks that Lourd has posted about her legendary mother.

At the time of Penny Marshall's death last week, she shared a vintage image of her mom and the famed director.

Lourd has really filled her mother's big shoes in style and grace, appearing in the last two "Star Wars" films and at "Star Wars Celebration" the year after her mother's death in a classic Leia outfit, giving her "Momby" a touching tribute in front of thousands of her fans.

