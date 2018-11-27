Tamera Mowry-Housley returned to her show "The Real" on Monday and broke down when talking about her late niece Alaina Housley, who was killed in the Thousand Oaks, California, shooting earlier this month.

She spoke about how close her niece was to her daughter and how she was "so sweet."

"When Alaina would walk in a room, she would change the atmosphere," she said while wiping tears away from her face.

"Alaina was my little sister. She was my niece from marriage but she was my friend and my sister from my heart," Mowry-Housley added before breaking down again.

Alaina Housley was one of 12 killed when a shooter opened fire inside a bar in Thousand Oaks.

"My heart breaks. I’m still in disbelief. It’s not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us ... My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy," Mowry-Housley said when she learned her niece was killed.

On Monday, she expressed her thoughts on gun violence in the country today.

"You'd have to be living under a rock to not believe these words, our country is sick," she said. "It's diseased, it needs healing. It needs healing from within."