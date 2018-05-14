Taraji P. Henson got an extra special Mother's Day present from her longtime boyfriend, former NFL player Kelvin Hayden. She's now engaged!

The "Empire" star announced the news on her Instagram account Monday, writing in a caption: "I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!"

Henson, 47, added, "She is officially off the market and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!"

The Oscar-nominated actress was first linked to Hayden, 34, in December 2015. The two were photographed holding hands while on vacation.

Two years later, Henson confirmed her rumored relationship while on Essence magazine's Yes, Girl! podcast.

"I’m happy in my personal life," she told hosts Cori Murray, Charli Penn and Yolanda Sangweni. "Finally it has happened to me!"

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon

She went on, "I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very, very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that, because I don’t blast my info like that, but I’m very happy."