Taylor Swift debuts music video for 'You Need To Calm Down' on 'GMA'

Taylor Swift debuted the highly-anticipated music video for her latest single, "You Need to Calm Down" on "Good Morning America" Monday.

The pop music superstar's latest video features cameos from an all-star lineup of guests, including: Ellen Degeneres, Ryan Reynolds Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Ciara, RuPaul, Jonathan Van Ness, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, Adam Rippon and Hannah Hart.

Asked a few friends to be in the You Need To Calm Down video 😄 Out tomorrow at 8:15am ET pic.twitter.com/QFp2Ni4Lb0 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 16, 2019

"You Need to Calm Down," was released last Friday and is from Swift's forthcoming new album, "Lover," which will be out on Aug. 23. (In an Instagram live, Swift shared the significance of that date -- August is the eighth month, and 8 + 2 + 3 = Taylor’s lucky number, 13).

The song starts out with Swift seeming to address someone who's been talking smack about her, behind her back.

"You are somebody that I don't know, but you're taking shots at me like it's Patrón, and I'm just like damn, it's 7 a.m.," she sings in the opening lyric. "Say it in the street, that's a knock-out, but you say it in a tweet, that's a cop out, and I'm just like, hey, 'Are you OK?'"

The tune also dropped in the middle of Pride Month, and in the lyric video, Swift gives a nod to the organization GLAAD, singing: "Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?"

GLAAD is an organization that calls attention to LGBTQ+ representation in media. Earlier this month, Swift donated to GLAAD while also writing to urge Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander to support the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ Americans from discrimination in employment, housing, and other public accommodations.

"Lover" will have 18 tracks, the most Swift has ever put on a single album. There will also be four deluxe editions available at Target, each with unique content.