Taylor Swift took a moment to celebrate the LGBT community at the Chicago stop on her Reputation tour, which fell on the second day of Pride Month.

Interested in Taylor Swift? Add Taylor Swift as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Taylor Swift news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Before singing her hit 2017 song "Delicate," Swift -- dressed in a rainbow dress -- gave a heartfelt speech on Saturday, captured on fan video.

"It’s very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any situation, but it’s even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love when you know that it might be met with adversity from society,” she said onstage.

"This month and every month I want to send my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about how they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify," she continued.

June is Pride Month & @taylorswift13 gave a really great speech!! We've come so far, but we've still got a long way to go... #repTourChicago #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/qNfXj9HcKV — Lainey (@LaineyC94) June 3, 2018

While Swift, 28, has been criticized for staying quiet on political matters in the past, she went on to explain why she's speaking out.

"This is a month where I think we need to celebrate how far we’ve come, but I think we also need to acknowledge how far we have left to go," she said.

"I want to send my love and respect out to everybody who hasn’t felt comfortable enough to come out yet," Swift continued, "and may you do that on your own time and may we end up in a world where everyone can live and love equally and no one has to be afraid to all say how they feel."

RMV/REX via Shutterstock

She finished heartfelt speech by name-checking her single.

"When it comes to feelings and when it comes to love and searching for someone to spend your whole life with," she continued in a lead-up to her song, "It’s all just really, really 'Delicate.'"

Swift will continue her Reputation tour in several U.S. cities, including Detroit, Nashville and Miami before heading overseas.