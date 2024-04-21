Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' breaks multiple single-day records, Spotify says

Taylor Swift's brand-new album "The Tortured Poets Department" has officially begun breaking records following its highly anticipated release.

Spotify announced on Friday that the global superstar's new project broke a string of single-day streaming records as fans tuned in to hear the artist's 11th studio album.

Swift's new work became the most streamed album in a single day in Spotify history, the music service said, all while Swift became the most streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history.

The streamer announced Saturday on social media that "The Tortured Poets Department" became the first album in its history to crack 300 million streams in a single day.

This cover image released by Republic Records show "The Tortured Poets Department" by Taylor Swift. Republic Records via AP

Furthermore, the lead track on the record, "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)," became Spotify’s most streamed song in a single day on Friday.

"The Tortured Poets Department" arrived at midnight on April 19, and it was swiftly followed up two hours later with an unexpected drop of 15 additional songs.

Swift stayed secretive about the album ahead of its release but shared her excitement about it while accepting the award for artist of the year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1.

"I'm so proud of it. I cannot wait to share it with you," she said. "So thank you for voting for me for this incredible honor -- artist of the year. I am so blown away and so thankful and I just can't wait to keep having fun with you guys, because we have a lot of exciting things coming up. Thank you so much."

As the album dropped at midnight, Swift took to Instagram to describe the album, writing: "An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time -- one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure."

ABC News' Angeline Jane Bernabe contributed to this report.