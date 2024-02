Taylor Swift’s rep addresses assault accusations involving Swift’s dad, photog: 'Individuals were aggressively pushing'

New South Wales police said they were investigating an "alleged assault."

Taylor Swift’s rep is responding to an alleged altercation between the singer's dad, Scott Swift, and a photographer in Sydney, Australia.

On Tuesday morning, local time, New South Wales police said in a statement that they were investigating an "alleged assault" on Sydney’s North Shore.

"A 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday 27 February 2024), before leaving the location," NSW police said.

Scott Kingsley Swift, Taylor Swift's dad, is seen in Tribeca on Nov. 13, 2017 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE

"The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command," the statement continued. "The man did not require medical treatment."

Addressing the incident, Taylor Swift's rep said in a statement that there was shoving going on as "individuals" followed the singer and her entourage.

"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."

Scott Swift has not been charged with anything, NSW police said.

Scott Swift and Taylor Swift at the 2011 CMT Artists of the year celebration at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 29, 2011 in Nashville, Tenn. Rick Diamond/Getty Images, FILE

The incident comes just one day after the music star wrapped-up her final show at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

The singer performed four shows. She also recently wrapped up a three-day stint in Melbourne.

ABC News' Monica Escobedo and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.