5 things to know about 'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe

After Monday night's finale, we have a new "American Idol" champion: Maddie Poppe. There's a lot to know about the 20-year-old from Clarksville, Iowa -- like the fact she's dating the show's runner-up, Caleb Lee Hutchinson!
Poppe appeared on "Good Morning America" Tuesday and revealed some things about herself, like how this amazing relationship started!
Here are five things to know about the young singing sensation:
1 - She's dating the runner-up
Caleb dropped that bombshell last night toward the end of the show.
"Maddie's like my best pal," he told the judges. "She actually happens to be my girlfriend."
The crowd freaked out at the news.
Poppe said she would have been equally happy if Caleb had won.
"I wanted him to win, but I really wanted to win too," she said.
Caleb said the duo met in January and they were basically inseparable after that.
"I saw her and instantly knew I was into her," he said.
Any duets?
"If she'll have me, she's the superstar now," he said on "GMA."
2 - She's already released music!
In 2016, Poppe "released her very first album of original material called 'Songs From The Basement' which she wrote, recorded and produced," according to her official website.
AMERICA! You SAVED THE DOUBLE CHIN!! No really though, on a much more serious note I can’t thank you enough. I can’t even put into words the feelings that I feel right now. I’m beyond blessed and feel so grateful to have been voted through playing he music that I know and love. Six months ago I was crying in my bedroom wondering how, where or when my music career was going to take off and even at 20 years old, I was afraid it just wasn’t in the cards for me. You’ve honestly made my dreams come true, each and every one of you. Thank you. #americanidol
The site adds that she's more than just an amazing voice. She plays several instruments, including "guitar, ukulele and keyboard."
3 - She's already got some famous fans
If you take a look through Twitter, you'll see A-list singers like Katy Perry (also an "Idol" judge) and Carrie Underwood not only congratulating Poppe, but gushing about her talent.
The ultimate compliment.. @katyperry #americanidol pic.twitter.com/E9ZhY5M6uo— Maddie Poppe (@MaddiePoppe) March 12, 2018
Congratulations, @MaddiePoppe ! What a fun finale! You all should be so proud! Can’t wait to catch you out on the road! Lots of @AmericanIdol ?? tonight!!!— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 22, 2018
Even a former contestant and rival tweeted that she is "singlehandedly the most deserving person for this title and I am so happy. She earned every stitch of it!!!!"
All screaming tweets aside. @MaddiePoppe is singlehandedly the most deserving person for this title and I am so happy. She earned every stitch of it!!!!?? #americanidol— Garrett Jacobs (@garrett_jacobs_) May 22, 2018
Congratulations again @maddiepoppe! My dear, your journey has only just begun!! I look forward to seeing you share your music w/ the world & watching you grow. So happy I was there to witness your story unfold. Keep continuing to shine! ????? You’re a star!!! #americanidol pic.twitter.com/OKYCnIPcLK— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) May 22, 2018
4 - Her family and friends mean everything to her
Poppe said she's been away from her family since the show started, which has made her "sad," but that the fellow contestants have become like a new family for her.
Thank you thank you thank you. Can’t believe this dream of mine is coming true. For the longest time I thought I’d have to settle for a career in something I semi-liked, but meanwhile all I could ever think about was how to launch my music career. I never thought it would come true, and I wake up every day still not believing this is my life. Truthfully, as wonderful as this experience has been, I realize I’ve been slacking on keeping in touch with my friends and family. With that being said, I really want everyone to know it’s nothing personal, and it’s not because this whole thing has “gotten to my head”, it’s really just that we have been absolutely non-stop busy. Having early call times, long days and late nights really takes a toll on your overall mental health & I truly apologize to everyone and anyone who has thought I might’ve “left them behind”. I will never ever forget about you guys & can’t wait to see you all again, you all know who you are. Your love and support is appreciated more than you know and trust me I feel it all the way out here in California. But most of all, I want to thank my family for their unconditional love, my best friends. They’re so important to me and it’s been so hard to be away from them. It’s unbelievable all of the things they’ve done and continue to do for me even though I don’t deserve it. I couldn’t have done any of this without them. My family is truly my world. Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart for all of the love and support, can’t believe I’m top 5 on #americanidol
"I made friends on the show, who are some of my best friends," she said Tuesday. "And I know we'll be lifelong friends."
Poppe's family also shared a special message with their little superstar on "GMA" -- "Thank you America, for being so good to our little girl!"
5 - Singing is in her blood!
Poppe's father is a performer, as well.
When asked if she'll take him out on the road with her, she replied, "Of course!"
"He's like my best friend and he wanted this just as much as I have," she added.
Remember that 2016 album she recorded? Well, Poppe and her father recorded it together!