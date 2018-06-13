It's the story that just keeps on giving: Tiffany Haddish finally confirmed that she was referring to Sanaa Lathan when she told a story about someone biting Beyoncé in the face at a party last December.

"I'm super good friends with her stepmom and her dad, and they were mad at me," Haddish, 38, told The Hollywood Reporter, referring to Lathan's well known father, Stan Lathan.

"They were like, 'Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it's so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?' But I didn't try to ruin her career. I never said her name!" Haddish continued. "I was just trying to say how Beyonce kept me from going to jail that night. I could've just shut my whole career down."

Sanaa Lathan's name began floating around as the rumored biter after Haddish initially told the celebrity tale earlier this year.

It's true that when the stand-up comedian first described the incident to Vulture back in January she never said Sanaa Lathan's name.

When Haddish elaborated on the story in GQ magazine back in March, she only said, "There was this actress there that's just, like, doing the mostest ... She bit Beyoncé in the face."

Haddish added that "Beyoncé stormed away" and later told her husband Jay-Z about what had allegedly taken place.

Haddish later said in the magazine that she kept running into the unnamed actress and even wanted to fight her on Beyoncé's behalf. But, she said, the singer told her don't worry about it and instead "have fun."

Despite Haddish pulling back the curtain on celebrity parties and spilling all the tea, Haddish said it hasn't slowed down invites from famous faces.

"The other day, someone was saying, like, 'Oh my God, you should keep your mouth shut 'cause now you're never going to be invited to parties,' but I got invited to way more parties after that," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's ridiculous how many parties. 'Can you come to my party?' 'Can you come to my thing?'"

"They want me to talk about something at their thing 'cause they think, like, 'This is going to put me back on if Tiffany says something,'" the "Girl's Trip" star rationalized.

Although she said her Hollywood invites haven't dried up, Beyoncé did not seem too pleased about Haddish sharing the story. In fact, the singer name-checked Haddish on her latest single, called "Top Off," released in March.

In the song, in which Beyoncé raps with her husband Jay-Z and Future, Bey said, "If they're tryna party with the queen, they gon' have to sign a non-disclosure, Tiffany!"