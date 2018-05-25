A timeline of Harvey Weinstein's fall from grace to rape charges

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein turned himself into police Friday morning in New York to face rape and sexual abuse charges before being released on bail.

But just six months ago, Weinstein was one of the biggest power players in Hollywood. Then, it all came crashing down.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence since late last year, with his representation stating time and again, "Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein ... Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual."

So how did the 66-year-old go from Oscar winner to pariah, who will now face possible jail time if convicted?

Here's a look at how everything went down:

Oct. 5 - The New York Times runs the first story

"Harvey Weinstein paid off sexual harassment accusers for decades," was the headline of an explosive story in the Times, alleging that several women had over nearly three decades accused the producer of sexual harassment or unwanted physical contact.

Weinstein admitted wrongdoing in a statement to ABC News at the time and revealed that he'd be taking a leave of absence from his company.

But he also fired back at the Times through his attorney, Charles Harder, who said the newspaper story is "saturated with false and defamatory statements."

Oct. 8 - Weinstein out

As more victims took to social media and to other news outlets to share their stories of alleged abuse at the hands of the producer, Weinstein's very own company decided to cut ties with him.

"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company -- Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar -- have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately," a statement from the company's board of directors to ABC News said.

Oct. 10 - "Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories"

A second explosive story written by Ronan Farrow was published in The New Yorker. The piece featured a number of Weinstein's accusers -- including Asia Argento, Lucia Evans and Mira Sorvino -- sharing their stories of alleged abuse and harassment. At that point, the number of accusers against the producer had climbed into the dozens.

Oct. 10 - Weinstein's wife speaks out, leaves him

In a statement to People magazine, Georgina Chapman, the producer's wife of 10 years, announced she is leaving her husband.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” she told the magazine.

Oct. 14 - Expelled from the academy, more bans to follow

Following the mounting allegations against him, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted to expel Weinstein.

"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors met today to discuss the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and has voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy," the organization said in a statement.

A couple weeks later, Weinstein was banned for life from the Producers Guild of America on Oct. 30.

Nov. 3 - NYPD looking into Weinstein

The New York Police Department told the media that there is enough evidence to arrest Weinstein for rape but that no warrant has been issued.

The chief of detectives said that though “we have an actual case” and there may be probable cause to arrest Weinstein, there was not yet enough information to seek an arrest warrant.

Nov. 15 - Weinstein sued for assault

An unnamed actress filed a lawsuit against Weinstein and The Weinstein Co. alleging that the disgraced media mogul sexually assaulted her twice.

The complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by attorney Gloria Allred on behalf of "Jane Doe," alleges sexual battery and assault by Weinstein.

Jan. 10 - Weinstein slapped by patron during dinner

While living in Arizona, out of the spotlight weeks after the scandal broke, Weinstein was slapped in the face by a patron during dinner.

After slapping the producer in the face twice, the man yells, "You're such a piece of s--- for what you did to these women."

April 30 - Ashley Judd sues Weinstein

Judd, one of Weinstein's accusers, files a lawsuit against him, claiming that he damaged her career by blocking her from getting major movie roles in retaliation for turning down his advances.

"I lost career opportunity. I lost money. I lost status and prestige and power in my career as a direct result of having been sexually harassed and rebuffing the sexual harassment," Judd said. "My career opportunities, after having been defamed by Harvey Weinstein, were significantly diminished."

May 25 - Weinstein turns himself in

Weinstein turned himself into police to face rape and sexual misconduct charges, before being released on $1 million cash bail.

"Today’s charges reflect significant progress in this active, ongoing investigation," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement. "I thank the brave survivors who have come forward, and my office’s prosecutors who have worked tirelessly on this investigation."

Weinstein's attorney Benjamin Brafman told reporters after the hearing that his client will enter a plea of not guilty on all the charges brought against him. They have known about the investigation for several months and the charges "are not factually supported by the evidence,” Brafman added.