Actor and singer Tituss Burgess revealed that after four seasons on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," his shining moment on the show was an ode to his favorite artist Beyonce.

The show follows the life of Kimmy Schmidt, played by Ellie Kemper, who escapes after 15 years of captivity in a bunker doomsday cult to start a new life in New York City. Her eccentric roommate, Titus Andromedon, is played by Burgess.

GMA

"Once I emerged I would probably find the nearest computer to Google what Beyonce has been doing," Burgess told "Good Morning America" of what he would do if he were ever out of touch with society for that long.

Burgess, a proud "Bey-hive" member, said he was shocked and delighted last season when he got the chance to film a parody of his favorite artist's hit music video "Hold Up," which went viral online.

"I didn't even know we were going to film it until we got to work. I'm rarely told what's about to happen before I show up to set so I get a call from Tina [Fey] and she says, 'We're doing something a little special. Take a look at this song parody that we came up with,'" he recalled. "It was so much fun. I'm obsessed with her and that album is amazing. It should have won album of the year."

Burgess said there is one thing he and his on-screen persona have in common.

"Probably our mutual love of Diana Ross. I'm obsessed with her," he said. "I think she was an underrated actress and I think her understanding of character came through in both her music and her on-screen work."

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Burgess also explained that he has to mentally prepare to get back into character before filming a new season.

"Once I let go of him, I let go of him. Sometimes it's kind of hard to kinda dive back in so I'll watch a couple episodes just to hear how he talks, but once I put on those ridiculous clothes it all comes back," he said with a laugh.

Season 4 of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" premieres May 30 and will be available to stream on Netflix.