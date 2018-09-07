Tori Spelling slams online trolls fat-shaming her kids

After posting a smiling picture of her kids heading back to school, former "Beverly Hills 90210" actress Tori Spelling got some comments she never expected, including Instagram trolls shaming her children.

"School officially began today for my 4 older kiddos... This marks the first year that they’ll all be in the same school at the same time. You know what that means? For one year and one year only ONLY 1 drop off= Happy Mom," she wrote earlier this week.

The post looked like any other post of four children in t-shirts, shorts and backpacks ready to head to school.

But after a few commenters called attention to the children's clothes and even their appearance and weight, Spelling had enough and she decided to speak up in the comments section.

First she thanked the other moms and fans who also slammed the trolls, questioning people who criticize children.

"I am a proud mama bear and I enjoy sharing our family journey with my family, friends, fans, and online supportive and loyal community," she wrote. "And, thank you to all the #mamabears out there. We always have each other’s backs!"

Then she addressed the negative comments head-on.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, FILE

"For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say 'Shame on you!'" she added. "I was raised to believe that if you can’t say anything nice about someone then don’t say anything at all. The judgement here should be on your manners. Empowerment goes both ways. Lift others up and you in turn lift yourself up. #kindness #love #life #endcyberbullying."

There was a resounding metaphoric applause from others in the comments section, who continue to support Spelling and slam those attacking kids.

"Shame on you. Who hurt you that you have so much evil in your heart?" one wrote, while another added, "Such happy kids! Enjoy the first day of school!!!"

The majority of the comments have been positive, but every so often there's one backing up the criticism. Every time that happens the community on Spelling's page calls that person out and tries to fight back with positivity.

"Tori, I’ve never commented on a celebrity’s post....i barely comment on friends’ and family’s! Lol....but I felt the need to show you that most normal people are not judging you like some awful commenters here. I see 4 beautiful, happy, healthy and loved children who I’m sure had a great first day of school," one woman wrote.