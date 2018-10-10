Tracee Ellis Ross makes bold fashion statement at 2018 AMAs

The very talented and always hilarious Tracee Ellis Ross made a major statement Tuesday night, choosing only to wear outfits from black designers for the 2018 American Music Awards.
The "black-ish" star and AMA host wore 10 outfits the entire night. From a sleek black dress to a power suit, Ross was ready for any performer or occasion.
In promos for the show, she joked about having an "unlimited" wardrobe budget. But her outfit changes were really a way to promote so many diverse and talented designers.
Before the show kicked off, Ross tweeted, "I’ve featured black designers in all of my @AMAs press looks, and will do the same for all my show looks tonight! Stay tuned for look-by-look details!"
I’ve featured black designers in all of my @AMAs press looks, and will do the same for all my show looks tonight! Stay tuned for look-by-look details!#AMAs— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 9, 2018
And she wasn't kidding -- she shared them all on social media. Scroll down to see all her looks!
The power suit!
.@AMAs Red Carpet: POWER SUIT @PyerMoss suit@LouboutinWorld pumps@JacobAndCo necklace@DjulaJewelry earring@MattiaCielo earring— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 9, 2018
Styled by @Karla_Welch #AMAs? ?? ? pic.twitter.com/hjhGcJtdOS
An opening number only outshined by that cape!
.@AMAs opening number: We are a new kind of army. We lean on each other. We have each other’s backs. @DapperDanHarlem cape@Nicolas_Jebran sequin bodysuit@Nike Air Force 1s@JacobAndCo necklace & earrings@LillianShalomLA custom grill#AMAs pic.twitter.com/w2tQpseeOF— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 10, 2018
Gold!
GOLDEN GIRL— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 10, 2018
CD Greene gold sequin dress@AMAs#AMAs pic.twitter.com/TdNyGYStae
Rock the vote!
#VOTE— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 10, 2018
Shanel Campbell skirt@AminahJillil shoes@xkarla x @WhenWeAllVote VOTE tee@AMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/vhtPrpLITW
You fancy huh?
POWER TULLE@OffWht dress@LouboutinWorld pumps@AMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/6TCIPhtAhl— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 10, 2018
Check out this outfit. Meow!
Totally blending in. So casual. @SergioTheExpert bodysuit, gloves, belt, and beret@CesareCasadei pumps@Gucci shades@AMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/EHS0bUt6RY— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 10, 2018
Bust a move Tracee!
LEVELING UP@LAVIEbyCK dress@StuartWeitzman earrings & pumps@AMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/bLFzPB0j1Q— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 10, 2018
Totes gorgeous.
BALMAIN BLACK TIE @Balmain dress@LouboutinWorld pumps @Amwaj_Jewelry earrings@AMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/xTW0G4rBKB— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 10, 2018
Blue-ish.
BLUE NOTE— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 10, 2018
DÈSHON suit, earring, & brooch@TamaraMellon pumps@AMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/JStjM79C4B
That million-dollar smile!
CLOSING IN CUSHNIE@CUSHNIE jumpsuit@JimmyChoo pumps @AMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ZYciRmQIj6— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 10, 2018