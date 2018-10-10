Tracee Ellis Ross makes bold fashion statement at 2018 AMAs

The very talented and always hilarious Tracee Ellis Ross made a major statement Tuesday night, choosing only to wear outfits from black designers for the 2018 American Music Awards.

The "black-ish" star and AMA host wore 10 outfits the entire night. From a sleek black dress to a power suit, Ross was ready for any performer or occasion.

In promos for the show, she joked about having an "unlimited" wardrobe budget. But her outfit changes were really a way to promote so many diverse and talented designers.

Before the show kicked off, Ross tweeted, "I’ve featured black designers in all of my @AMAs press looks, and will do the same for all my show looks tonight! Stay tuned for look-by-look details!"

I’ve featured black designers in all of my @AMAs press looks, and will do the same for all my show looks tonight! Stay tuned for look-by-look details!#AMAs — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 9, 2018

And she wasn't kidding -- she shared them all on social media. Scroll down to see all her looks!

The power suit!

An opening number only outshined by that cape!

.@AMAs opening number: We are a new kind of army. We lean on each other. We have each other’s backs. @DapperDanHarlem cape@Nicolas_Jebran sequin bodysuit@Nike Air Force 1s@JacobAndCo necklace & earrings@LillianShalomLA custom grill#AMAs pic.twitter.com/w2tQpseeOF — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 10, 2018

Gold!

Rock the vote!

You fancy huh?

Check out this outfit. Meow!

Bust a move Tracee!

Totes gorgeous.

Blue-ish.

That million-dollar smile!