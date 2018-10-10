Tracee Ellis Ross makes bold fashion statement at 2018 AMAs

Oct 10, 2018, 10:16 AM ET
PHOTO: Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater, Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.PlayKevin Winter/Getty Images
WATCH Highlights from the American Music Awards

The very talented and always hilarious Tracee Ellis Ross made a major statement Tuesday night, choosing only to wear outfits from black designers for the 2018 American Music Awards.

The "black-ish" star and AMA host wore 10 outfits the entire night. From a sleek black dress to a power suit, Ross was ready for any performer or occasion.

(MORE: American Music Awards recap: Swift sets record for most awards, Cardi B returns to stage post-pregnancy)

In promos for the show, she joked about having an "unlimited" wardrobe budget. But her outfit changes were really a way to promote so many diverse and talented designers.

Before the show kicked off, Ross tweeted, "I’ve featured black designers in all of my @AMAs press looks, and will do the same for all my show looks tonight! Stay tuned for look-by-look details!"

And she wasn't kidding -- she shared them all on social media. Scroll down to see all her looks!

The power suit!

An opening number only outshined by that cape!

Gold!

Rock the vote!

You fancy huh?

Check out this outfit. Meow!

PHOTO: Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater, Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater, Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Bust a move Tracee!

Totes gorgeous.

Blue-ish.

PHOTO: Host Tracee Ellis Ross speaks at the American Music Awards, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Host Tracee Ellis Ross speaks at the American Music Awards, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

That million-dollar smile!

Comments