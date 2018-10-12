First trailer for live-action 'Aladdin' adds to the excitement for the remake

The evening after Will Smith Instagrammed a teaser poster for the live-action retelling of "Aladdin," Walt Disney Pictures Thursday night released a teaser-trailer for the film.

Interested in Disney? Add Disney as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Disney news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The sneak peek is little more than that: mostly glimpses of director Guy Ritchie's vision of the fictitious port city of Agrabah as the parrot Iago flies overhead.

However, the snippet closes with actor Mena Massoud as the charming scoundrel Aladdin, about the grasp the magic lantern that will free Genie -- in this retelling, played by Smith.

"LEMME OUT!! Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE!" Smith wrote on his Instagram post.

We'll have to wait a bit longer to see Smith as the Genie. "Aladdin," which also stars Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, opens May 24, 2019.

The original, animated "Aladdin" premiered in 1992 and famously starred the late Robin Williams in a virtuoso vocal performance as the Genie that earned him a Golden Globe. The movie has grossed $504 million worldwide.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.