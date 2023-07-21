Billy Joel, Elton John lead tributes for Tony Bennett after singer's death at 96

Nile Rodgers, Keith Urban and more are paying tribute to the legendary crooner.

The entertainment world is reacting to the death of legendary crooner Tony Bennett.

Bennett, who rose to fame in the 1950s and was still dazzling audiences in recent years thanks to collaborations with Lady Gaga, "passed away in his hometown of New York City" Friday morning, according to a statement from his publicist provided to ABC News.

The "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" singer, who won 20 Grammys and was named a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2005, was 96. He had been battling Alzheimer's disease since 2016.

Tony Bennett in Chicago, Dec.12, 1992. Paul Natkin/Getty Images, FILE

Among those leading the tributes was Billy Joel, who called Bennett "one of the most important interpreters of American popular song during the mid to late 20th century" in a statement shared to his website.

"He championed songwriters who might otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans," the "Uptown Girl" singer continued. "His was a unique voice that made the transition from the era of Jazz into the age of Pop. I will always be grateful for his outstanding contribution to the art of contemporary music. He was a joy to work with. His energy and enthusiasm for the material he was performing was infectious."

Joel added, "He was also one of the nicest human beings I've ever known."

Keep scrolling to see tributes for Bennett from across the entertainment industry:

Elton John: "So sad to hear of Tony's passing. Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He's irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to Susan, Danny and the family."

Elton John and Tony Bennett attend Tony Bennett's 85th Birthday Gala Benefit for Exploring the Arts at The Metropolitan Opera House on Sept. 18, 2011, in New York City. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Nile Rodgers: "My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett's family and friends. They're also my emotional family and friends."

Keith Urban: "Just heard about the great Tony Bennett passing. What a legacy of not only superb timeless music, but a class act study in cool, grace, and elegance."

Fran Drescher: "Tis w/ gr8 sadness, we say farewell to the late great Tony Bennett. He exemplified a person who was good as gold, sweet like sugar & a deeply feeling, empathic human being. I wish more had the stuff you were made of Tony. RIP 🙏 #power2performers."

George Takei: "The great Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96. He was the last of his kind, a master of the American songbook. He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Be at peace, and sing to us now from the stars, Tony."

Ozzy Osbourne: "Very sad to hear about Tony Bennett’s passing. Rest in Peace."

Gene Simmons: "Today we lost an icon of icons. Kind, considerate and as Sinatra was quoted as saying, the best singer of them all. Rest In Peace, Tony Bennett."

Josh Gad: "This one shouldn't sting so much because any of us would take 96 years, but man is it hard to imagine a world without the great Tony Bennett. 💔"