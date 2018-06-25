Trump blasts Jimmy Fallon, tells him to 'be a man'

President Donald Trump told Jimmy Fallon to stop "whimpering" and "be a man" after the late night host expressed regret over famously messing Trump's hair during a pre-election appearance on "The Tonight Show."

The president blasted the comedian on Twitter Sunday.

".@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized’ me," Trump wrote. "He is taking heat. He called & said ‘monster ratings.’ Be a man Jimmy!"

After the September 2016 "Tonight Show" interview, Fallon, 43, was criticized for tossing soft questions at then-candidate Trump and playfully ruffling his hair. Last week, the "SNL" alum told The Hollywood Reporter’s Award Chatter podcast that he made a mistake and would do it differently if he could.

"I did not do it to 'normalize' him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff," Fallon said on the podcast.

"It was definitely a down time," the comedian explained, choking up while discussing the fallout from the interview.

"I’m sorry," he added. "I don’t want to make anyone angry -- I never do and I never will. It’s all in the fun of the show. I made a mistake. I’m sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently."

Responding to the president's tweet on Sunday, Fallon announced on Twitter that he will be donating to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services in Trump's name.

