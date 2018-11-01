The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is coming to ABC

Nov 1, 2018, 8:36 AM ET
PHOTO: Victorias Secret Angels Martha Hunt and Jasmine Tookes appear live on "Good Morning America" on Nov. 1, 2018, ahead of the annual Victorias Secret Fashion Show. PlayABC News
WATCH ABC to host Victoria's Secret fashion show

The annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is almost here!

Victoria's Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Martha Hunt revealed on "GMA" Thursday that this year's show will be broadcast on ABC.

The show will return to the U.S. after two years abroad. Last year's show was held in Shanghai.

This year's performers include Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini and The Struts.

You can watch The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Comments