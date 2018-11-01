The annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is almost here!

Victoria's Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Martha Hunt revealed on "GMA" Thursday that this year's show will be broadcast on ABC.

The show will return to the U.S. after two years abroad. Last year's show was held in Shanghai.

TOMORROW: @VictoriasSecret models @JasTookes and @MarthaHunt will be on @GMA with a big announcement you won't want to miss! Tune in tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/tOXIZa6st9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2018

This year's performers include Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini and The Struts.

You can watch The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.