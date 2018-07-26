Actress Lauren Cohan, best known for her role on "The Walking Dead," said despite losing one of the show's biggest stars, cast members feel like they are "in really good hands."

Andrew Lincoln is out as Rick Grimes -- the protagonist in the zombie-infested post-apocalyptic series – after this season. But what he has left behind will be more than enough for everyone to push forward, Cohan told "Good Morning America."

"Everybody feels really supportive for Andy to go be more with -- spend more time with his family," the English-American actress, who plays Maggie Greene, said. "He built the show so he's definitely left us in really good hands."

Although fans of the show are still in the dark about what might befall Lincoln's character, Cohan, 36, confirmed there is at least one new face to look forward to.

"There is a baby this season, a gorgeous little bean," she said of Maggie’s new child.

"It was the funniest, longest pregnancy on TV, I think," she added, laughing about the season-long pregnancy.

Cohan is used to staying in good physical shape for the TV series, she said, but took her training to the next level for her upcoming action movie, "Mile 22."

"It definitely was a whole extra skill set to do 'Mile 22,'" the actress said. "We had Navy SEALs training us for about a month and a half before we started filming. It felt like the training was never done but it allowed us to be free when we did the movie and not think about it. It was a big gift."

The movie follows an elite military team led by CIA operative James Silva, played by Mark Wahlberg, on a mission to retrieve an asset that holds life-threatening information.

"He's like such a huge movie star and so willing to play these somewhat unsympathetic characters with so much charm," Cohan said of her on-screen counterpart.

"The movie is intense. But it's got a lot of funny parts in it that were such a relief. It was just a crazy movie but he's awesome."

"Mile 22" hits theaters nationwide Aug. 17 and the new season of "The Walking Dead" premieres Oct. 7.