Beyonce and Jay-Z are making their latest tour a family affair.

Interested in Beyonce? Add Beyonce as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Beyonce news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

During a stop at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, for their "On the Run Tour II," the couple wished their twins, Sir and Rumi, a happy first birthday.

BeyZ/Splash News

A fan captured the moment Wednesday as Beyonce, wrapping up the final number, a rendition of the rapper's 2009 hit "Young Forever," walked over to a smiling Jay-Z and said, "Happy birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you."

Fans also got to see a video montage of Carter family moments, including footage from what appears to be the couple's vow renewal ceremony.

A fan at the tour's Cardiff, Wales stop posted video of the montage on Twitter earlier this month.

The singer's mother also shared a snapshot from the montage, which includes never-before-seen photos of Rumi and Sir.

My babies?????? A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jun 7, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

A source told People that the couple brought along the twins and their older sister, six-year-old Blue Ivy, for the tour.