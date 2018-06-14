Watch Beyonce and Jay-Z wish their twins Sir and Rumi a happy birthday

Jun 14, 2018, 11:28 AM ET
PHOTO: Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art May 5, 2014, in New York City. PlayTimothy Clary/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Beyonce shares 1st photo of twins Sir Carter and Rumi

Beyonce and Jay-Z are making their latest tour a family affair.

Interested in Beyonce?

Add Beyonce as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Beyonce news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Beyonce
Add Interest

During a stop at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, for their "On the Run Tour II," the couple wished their twins, Sir and Rumi, a happy first birthday.

PHOTO: Beyonce runs her fingers through Jay-Zs new hairdo as he makes a surprise appearance at 2018 Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif., April 14, 2018.BeyZ/Splash News
Beyonce runs her fingers through Jay-Z's new hairdo as he makes a surprise appearance at 2018 Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif., April 14, 2018.

A fan captured the moment Wednesday as Beyonce, wrapping up the final number, a rendition of the rapper's 2009 hit "Young Forever," walked over to a smiling Jay-Z and said, "Happy birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you."

"Happy Birthday to Sir & Rumi. We love you!" ?? #Beyonce #OTRll

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite2.0) on Jun 13, 2018 at 5:01pm PDT

Fans also got to see a video montage of Carter family moments, including footage from what appears to be the couple's vow renewal ceremony.

A fan at the tour's Cardiff, Wales stop posted video of the montage on Twitter earlier this month.

The singer's mother also shared a snapshot from the montage, which includes never-before-seen photos of Rumi and Sir.

My babies??????

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jun 7, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

A source told People that the couple brought along the twins and their older sister, six-year-old Blue Ivy, for the tour.

PHOTO: Jay Z and Beyonce attend the 59th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jay Z and Beyonce attend the 59th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. ??????????????????????????

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Comments