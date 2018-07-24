To celebrate the upcoming 49th anniversary of the release of "Abbey Road," Beatles legend Paul McCartney crossed the road again.

McCartney, 76, recreated the group's famous album cover by crossing the street outside Abbey Road Studios in London on Monday. Crowds of fans cheered him on, while his daughter Mary, 48, captured the moment on video, which she and her dad posted on Instagram.

"Why did the Beatle cross the Abbey Road," Mary captioned the video of her dad strolling across the famous crosswalk in a white shirt, burgundy pants and sandals.

McCartney was joined by his fashion designer daughter Stella McCartney and actress Liv Tyler at Abbey Road Studios.

Stella posted a video of the three of them horsing around inside. "Dad get back to Abbey Road... x Stella," she captioned the clip.

The album "Abbey Road," which featured McCartney and his fellow Beatles John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison on the cover, is considered one of the group's greatest works and produced such hits as "Come Together," "Something" and "Here Comes the Sun." It was also their last album recorded together.

McCartney recently announced that he will be releasing his 17th solo album, "Egypt Station," on Sept. 7.