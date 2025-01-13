Fiancé opens up after on-set 'Wheel of Fortune' proposal goes viral

The man who proposed to his fiancée on the set of the popular game show "Wheel of Fortune" says he knew it would be the perfect way to pop the big question.

"From the moment I saw a future together with Rhea, I envisioned this proposal," Robin Kuriakose told "Good Morning America." "I saw the letters on the board, and knew this is how it had to happen. Truthfully, there were no plans B or C! It took about 3 months to plan it alongside the amazing producers of the show."

Kuriakose's fiancee Rhea Susan Mathew returned to play "Wheel of Fortune" under the assumption that she was there to celebrate the longtime show's 50th anniversary, as co-host Vanna White explained in a behind-the-scenes YouTube video.

In the video, Mathew solves a phrase puzzle with the correct answer of "Will you marry me?" before the show's set opens up and Kuriakose steps out.

When Mathew starts connecting the dots, her eyes grow wide and her jaw falls open before she approaches Kuriakose and he gets down on one knee.

"Rhea Susan Mathew, will your marry me?" he asks as he holds out an engagement ring.

Mathew, with her hands over her mouth in shock, quickly nods yes before the couple share a loving kiss.

In a behind-the-scenes Instagram video post , Mathew told "Wheel of Fortune" social correspondent Maggie Sajak she had no idea her now-fiance, whom she described as "one of her biggest supporters," would propose on set.

"I"m still in shock," she said.

Kuriakose said the proposal was an "absolutely unforgettable" moment for the two of them.

"Like the rest of America, I saw the shock on her face — with her jaw on the floor and her eyes wide open. All I wanted to do at that moment was embrace her to bring her back to reality, and show her the magic she deserves," he said. "I hope people take away the importance of celebrating love and the little things that make each relationship unique."

According to Kuriakose, Mathew her family are "huge" longtime fans of "Wheel of Fortune," which made the proposal extra special.

"They all collectively come down at 7:30 to watch the show together as a family, a tradition started by her grandfather," Kuriakose explained. "In fact, it helped him learn English. Seeing how much joy it brings them is really special to me. That’s part of why incorporating it into this moment felt so meaningful — it’s a nod to something they love and a way to make the occasion even more personal."

Kuriakose said he and Mathew plan on getting married in Long Island, New York in October.