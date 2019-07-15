YouTube star Emily Hartridge dies after accident at age of 35

YouTube star Emily Hartridge died late last week at the age of 35 after a sudden accident.

The news was made public on her official Instagram page on Saturday with an open letter to her fans and followers.

"Hi everyone. This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once. Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten," the statement read. "She has touched so many lives it's hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person."

According to The Guardian newspaper, the accident was an electric scooter crash on Friday morning near London.

The YouTube community immediately spoke out in shock and sadness about the British star.

YouTube Creators tweeted, "We're deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans."

We're deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) July 13, 2019

Maddie Bruce, a beauty blogger on YouTube, added on Instagram, "I honestly can’t believe this sending her friends and family so much love I absolutely loved Emily’s account it was so full of light and positivity."

Zoe Hardman added, "Absolutely devastating news finding it so hard to understand how this could happened. All my thoughts are with her family."

There are a slew of other notes and well wishes to her fans and family.

Hartridge had more than 350,000 subscribers on YouTube and gained fame through her "10 Reasons Why" video series, which were very sarcastic and meant to be humorous.

Her latest video was titled, "10 Reasons to get a Younger Boyfriend."