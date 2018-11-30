See Zac Efron's creepy transformation into Ted Bundy for movie role

Nov 30, 2018, 3:20 PM ET
PHOTO: Zac Efron attends the Teen Choice Awards at the Forum, Aug. 12, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.PlayKevin Mazur/Getty Images
Zac Efron is ready to debut his new film, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," where he stars as serial killer Ted Bundy.

The "High School Musical" star shared a photo on Instagram in advance of the Sundance Film Festival next month.

Efron is dressed in a powder blue suit in the creepy pic.

According to IMDB, the film is "a chronicle of the crimes of Ted Bundy, from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who refused to believe the truth about him for years."

PHOTO: Serial killer Theodore Bundy is shown Feb. 13, 1980.Florida Dept. of Corrections/AP
Serial killer Theodore Bundy is shown Feb. 13, 1980.

Lily Collins is slated to play Kloepfer.

The film has an amazing cast, which also features Haley Joel Osment, John Malkovich and Jim Parsons.

Bundy murdered dozens of women in the mid-1970s before he was caught and sentenced to death. He was executed by electric chair in Florida in 1989.

