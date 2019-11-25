In honor of Adoption Day, 80 children will be adopted by 60 families in South Carolina on Monday, the state's Department of Social Services announced in a news release.

The statewide adoption day was declared by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty scheduled hearings to finalize adoptions throughout the day in family courts in Anderson, Charleston, Horry and Sumter counties.

A loving home can make all the difference to a child’s future. Our state is filled with caring, and compassionate people who want the best for their neighbors, and I ask that everyone consider whether adoption is an option for your family. https://t.co/k4EpkCZjkI — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) November 6, 2019

"There are currently 140 young people in foster care in South Carolina who are in need of permanent families," McMaster said in the release.

After more than 1000 days the wait is over! Meet the Mackens #ForeverFamily! #NAM2019 #SCDSS pic.twitter.com/lFUtNKqUe4 — SC Social Services (@SC_DSS) November 25, 2019

Earlier this month, McMaster took to Twitter encouraging families to consider adoption.

"A loving home can make all the difference to a child’s future," he wrote.

On Monday, the DSS tweeted photos of families in celebration of adoptions being finalized across the state.

The Ortiz-Burnsworth est. 11-25-19 as a Forever Family on Statewide Adoption Day in Charleston! Congrats! #ForeverFamily #NAM2019 pic.twitter.com/2bxonx5lGz — SC Social Services (@SC_DSS) November 25, 2019

The DSS lists five steps for how to adopt on its website:

--Call HeartFelt Calling -- a program where people can get licensed as a foster parent or approved to adopt with DSS. Dial (888) 828-3555, and fill out an application or visit www.hearttfeltcalling.org

--Attend training to help identify what makes your family the best fit for a waiting young person.

--Meet with an adoption specialist for interviews in your home. Submit medical forms and references. Complete your home’s fire and sanitation inspections.

--A selection committee matches a young person with your family and shares their full background and unique needs.

--Meet the young person and begin getting to know each other with visits and overnight stays.

Learn more about South Carolina’s waiting children at www.scheartgallery.org and https://dss.sc.gov/adoption/.