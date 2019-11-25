80 children to be adopted on South Carolina's Adoption Day

Nov 25, 2019, 2:07 PM ET
PHOTO: An adult and child holds hands in an undated stock photo.PlaySTOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
In honor of Adoption Day, 80 children will be adopted by 60 families in South Carolina on Monday, the state's Department of Social Services announced in a news release.

The statewide adoption day was declared by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty scheduled hearings to finalize adoptions throughout the day in family courts in Anderson, Charleston, Horry and Sumter counties.

"There are currently 140 young people in foster care in South Carolina who are in need of permanent families," McMaster said in the release. "A loving home can make all the difference to a child’s future. Our state is filled with caring, and compassionate people who want the best for their neighbors, and I ask that everyone consider whether adoption is an option for your family."

PHOTO: Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to members of the media following an event in Taylors, S.C., July 18, 2019. Greenville News via USA Today Network, FILE
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to members of the media following an event in Taylors, S.C., July 18, 2019.
Earlier this month, McMaster took to Twitter encouraging families to consider adoption.

"A loving home can make all the difference to a child’s future," he wrote.

On Monday, the DSS tweeted photos of families in celebration of adoptions being finalized across the state.

The DSS lists five steps for how to adopt on its website:

--Call HeartFelt Calling -- a program where people can get licensed as a foster parent or approved to adopt with DSS. Dial (888) 828-3555, and fill out an application or visit www.hearttfeltcalling.org

--Attend training to help identify what makes your family the best fit for a waiting young person.

--Meet with an adoption specialist for interviews in your home. Submit medical forms and references. Complete your home’s fire and sanitation inspections.

--A selection committee matches a young person with your family and shares their full background and unique needs.

--Meet the young person and begin getting to know each other with visits and overnight stays.

Learn more about South Carolina’s waiting children at www.scheartgallery.org and https://dss.sc.gov/adoption/.