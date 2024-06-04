Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce reality show 1 month before criminal trial over fatal 'Rust' shooting

The new show will feature the Baldwin's seven children.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend Glamour Women of the Year 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Nov. 7, 2023 in New York City.

Alec Baldwin and and Hilaria Baldwin announced Tuesday, one month before he is set to go on trial for manslaughter, that they and their seven children will show their private lives on a new reality show airing on TLC.

The show, tentatively titled "The Baldwins," is scheduled to premiere in 2025, several months after Alec Baldwin faces a criminal trial stemming from the 2021 fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Earlier this year, the 66-year-old actor, who was also a producer on "Rust," was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, to which he pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled to start in July.

The celebrity couple made the announcement about the upcoming show in a reel shared to TLC and each of the Baldwins' Instagram accounts Tuesday, featuring footage of the Baldwin kids playing and screaming at home.

"Hi, I'm Hilaria Baldwin ... and we have an announcement to make," Hilaria Baldwin began, before saying the couple were not announcing a pregnancy or baby announcement.

"Definitely not. We're done having kids," Hilaria Baldwin quipped.

"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," Alec Baldwin continued. "Home is the place we love to be the most."

TLC confirmed to ABC News that the new series will be released in 2025.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced they will star in a new TLC series with their seven children. RouShoots

"Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago. In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the non-stop love, laughter and drama," TLC said in a statement.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are parents to their seven kids -- Ilaria Catalina Irena, María Lucía Victoria, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Rafael Thomas, and Carmen Gabriela. Alec Baldwin is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Bassinger.

In a separate case, "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter but acquitted of evidence tampering and sentenced to 18 months in prison in connection with the October 2021 shooting of Hutchins. Gutierrez appealed her conviction in May.