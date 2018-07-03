'Baby, you're a firework!' Sweet preemies dress in patriotic best for Independence Day

Jul 3, 2018, 1:49 PM ET
PHOTO: Baby Aaryan poses at Advocate Childrens Hospital in his Fourth of July best.PlayAdvocate Children's Hospital
These babies in their Fourth of July best are making our hearts swell with patriotic pride.

More than 30 preemies staying in Advocate Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Downers Grove, Illinois, donned red, white and blue outfits as part of an early Independence Day celebration.

PHOTO: Baby Grace dresses in her Fourth of July best at the Advocate Childrens Hospitals NICU in Downers Grove, Illinois.Advocate Childrens Hospital
Baby Grace dresses in her Fourth of July best at the Advocate Children's Hospital's NICU in Downers Grove, Illinois.

PHOTO: A set of twins celebrate their very first Independence Day at Advocate Childrens Hospital in Downers Grove, Illinois.Advocate Childrens Hospital
A set of twins celebrate their very first Independence Day at Advocate Children's Hospital in Downers Grove, Illinois.

The little ones were all photographed to give their families happy memories, despite not being home yet.

PHOTO: Baby Aila dresses in her Fourth of July best at the Advocate Childrens Hospitals NICU in Downers Grove, Illinois.Advocate Childrens Hospital
Baby Aila dresses in her Fourth of July best at the Advocate Children's Hospital's NICU in Downers Grove, Illinois.

PHOTO: Baby Aaryan poses at Advocate Childrens Hospital in his Fourth of July best.Advocate Childrens Hospital
Baby Aaryan poses at Advocate Children's Hospital in his Fourth of July best.

Nurses and child life specialists helped decorate their surroundings with American flags to celebrate their first Fourth of July with their parents.

