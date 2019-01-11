Baby gives mom fries while he breastfeeds because he knows how this works

When Zachary Goodwin was just a year old, he seemed to instinctively know that in order for him to eat well, his mom, Paula Goodwin, needed to eat, too.

So he fed her french fries. While he was breastfeeing.

The adorable encounter took place two years ago, but the video is just now being viewed millions of time.

Goodwin told "Good Morning America" that she reposted the video recently in part due to the recent photos of Rachel McAdams pumping. Goodwin's video went viral on the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook page.

"We were at Los Reyes a popular Mexican restaurant in North Charleston (near their home in Charleston, South Carolina)," she said. "He had never done anything like that before and hasn’t really since."

"It was shocking and sweet and even more so after looking back at it," she said.

Goodwin said she is happy this sweet moment was caught on camera and hopes it adds to the normalcy of nursing.

"I am happy this sweet moment was caught on camera to help spread some love and laughter," she told "GMA." "Also to remind all the mommies out there that we should all be pro-mommy, supporting each other for unapologetically raising our babies in a way that is best for us and our families."