Baby monitors recalled due to burn risks

The batteries in the Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors can overheat.

Nearly 13,000 baby monitors have been recalled because of the potential for overheating, according to the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission.

The CPSC announced the recall Tuesday of Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors, noting that the overheating of the monitor may lead to burn risks.

"The rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the Parent Unit monitors can overheat during charging, posing a risk of burns and property damage," the agency stated in the recall announcement, noting that "no incidents or injuries have been reported in the United States."

According to the CPSC, the manufacturer, Philips, has received 23 reports in Europe of the baby monitors overheating, including "seven reports of minor injuries."

Recalled Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor CPSC

The recalled monitors, which range in price from $120 to $200, were sold online between March 2016 and January 2020 at retailers including ToysRUs.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Jet.com and usa.philips.com, according to the CPSC.

Nearly 13,000 of the recalled monitors were sold in the U.S., with an additional over 16,000 sold in Canada.

The recalled baby monitors are identifiable by the model numbers, SCD630 and SCD843, located on the bottom of each monitor's Parent Unit, according to the CPSC.

The agency said consumers may also look for the production date code on the Parent Unit. The recalled monitors were manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019.

Philips has images on its website showing where consumers can look on the product to determine if it is in the recall.

The company said if a consumer has a recalled monitor they should "stop using the baby monitor and unplug from the electrical outlet."

Consumers with recalled monitors can also go to the Philips Avent website to register for a free replacement monitor.