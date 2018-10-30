This 'baby shark' just won Halloween so the rest of us can go home now

You can just put your Halloween costume back in the closet because there is no way to top this baby shark.

One-year-old Exton Black of Opelika, Alabama loves the Baby Shark song.

Loves.

His mom, Savannah Black, told "Good Morning America" that she first realized Exton loved the song when he was taking a bath. His reaction, his mom said, "was so funny."

Courtesy Savannah Black

"It’s the only way we can get anything done is to play it," she said. "I love and hate that song all at once."

Ivory and Grace Photography

Black said Exton "loves to dance and has to be the center of attention at all times."

"He is truly our miracle child and we are so blessed for every second we have with him."