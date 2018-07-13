3 baby shower themes that are major #momgoals

Pull off a baby bash with trendy themes that'll take your shower selfies to the next level.

Here are three trends for celebrating the mom-to-be in your life.

Fla-mingle

Tami Jill Photography

Go mod with pops of pink by hosting a fun flamingo-style celebration.

This gathering planned by the event company One Inspired Party and photographed in Miami by Tami Jill Photography is the perfect inspo you need for a summery soiree.

Tami Jill Photography

Accompany black and white striping with tropical floral centerpieces for a fresh detail.

Tami Jill Photography

Etsy/emma and elle

Elevate your dessert game with strawberry flamingo donuts and keep the theme throughout by incorporating the blush bird onto your invites.

I love you a Llama

Christa Norman Photo

Give off a bohemian vibe with touches of a llama or alpaca, fringe-y tassels, and splashes of succulents. This quirky creature is stealing the show in the trend department, according to Pinterest.

Christa Norman Photo

We love this shindig celebrating a llama-loving mama-to-be in Cali. Invitations: Made by Alyx (the mom-to-be). The yummy llama and cactus cookies were baked by Emily J's Catering.

Christa Norman Photo

Christa Norman Photo

Etsy/BellsNBerries

Spruce up a cake with a llama mama cake topper like this one from BellsnBerries on Etsy.

Unicorn magic

stillmultimedia/Instagram

It's no secret that unicorns are having a major moment. Add sparkle to any shower with glittery table clothes and, of course, pastels galore.

stillmultimedia/Instagram

We're gushing over this stunning shower by Glam Spot Events in California, especially the pops of burgundy.

Greet guests with necessary unicorn-themed desserts like a unicorn cake and these rice treats made by Cupcake Novelties and sold on Etsy.

Etsy/Cupcake Novelties

Etsy/ForeverYourPrints

For invites, we like this majestic find from ForeverYourPrints on Etsy.