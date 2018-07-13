3 baby shower themes that are major #momgoals

Pull off a baby bash with trendy themes that'll take your shower selfies to the next level.
Here are three trends for celebrating the mom-to-be in your life.
Fla-mingle(for the modern mama)
Go mod with pops of pink by hosting a fun flamingo-style celebration.
This gathering planned by the event company One Inspired Party and photographed in Miami by Tami Jill Photography is the perfect inspo you need for a summery soiree.
Accompany black and white striping with tropical floral centerpieces for a fresh detail.
Elevate your dessert game with strawberry flamingo donuts and keep the theme throughout by incorporating the blush bird onto your invites.
I love you a Llama(for the boho chic mama)
Give off a bohemian vibe with touches of a llama or alpaca, fringe-y tassels, and splashes of succulents. This quirky creature is stealing the show in the trend department, according to Pinterest.
We love this shindig celebrating a llama-loving mama-to-be in Cali. Invitations: Made by Alyx (the mom-to-be). The yummy llama and cactus cookies were baked by Emily J's Catering.
Spruce up a cake with a llama mama cake topper like this one from BellsnBerries on Etsy.
Unicorn magic(for the whimsy mama)
It's no secret that unicorns are having a major moment. Add sparkle to any shower with glittery table clothes and, of course, pastels galore.
We're gushing over this stunning shower by Glam Spot Events in California, especially the pops of burgundy.
Greet guests with necessary unicorn-themed desserts like a unicorn cake and these rice treats made by Cupcake Novelties and sold on Etsy.
For invites, we like this majestic find from ForeverYourPrints on Etsy.