3 baby shower themes that are major #momgoals

Jul 13, 2018, 4:20 AM ET
PHOTO: This llama cake topper is listed on Etsy.com and sold by the shop, BellsNBerries.Etsy/BellsNBerries
This llama cake topper is listed on Etsy.com and sold by the shop, BellsNBerries.

Pull off a baby bash with trendy themes that'll take your shower selfies to the next level.

Here are three trends for celebrating the mom-to-be in your life.

Fla-mingle

(for the modern mama)

PHOTO: Strawberry flamingo donuts were included at the party.Tami Jill Photography
Strawberry flamingo donuts were included at the party.

Go mod with pops of pink by hosting a fun flamingo-style celebration.

This gathering planned by the event company One Inspired Party and photographed in Miami by Tami Jill Photography is the perfect inspo you need for a summery soiree.

PHOTO: This gathering planned by the event company One Inspired Party and photographed in Miami by Tami Jill Photography, is the perfect summery soiree.Tami Jill Photography
This gathering planned by the event company One Inspired Party and photographed in Miami by Tami Jill Photography, is the perfect summery soiree.

Accompany black and white striping with tropical floral centerpieces for a fresh detail.

PHOTO: Modern black and white striping were paired with tropical floral centerpieces for a fresh detail.Tami Jill Photography
Modern black and white striping were paired with tropical floral centerpieces for a fresh detail.

PHOTO: This flamingo baby shower invite is listed on Etsy.com.Etsy/emma and elle
This flamingo baby shower invite is listed on Etsy.com.

Elevate your dessert game with strawberry flamingo donuts and keep the theme throughout by incorporating the blush bird onto your invites.

I love you a Llama

(for the boho chic mama)

PHOTO: This shindig celebrates a llama-loving mama-to-be in California.Christa Norman Photo
This shindig celebrates a llama-loving mama-to-be in California.

Give off a bohemian vibe with touches of a llama or alpaca, fringe-y tassels, and splashes of succulents. This quirky creature is stealing the show in the trend department, according to Pinterest.

PHOTO: This shindig celebrates a llama-loving mama-to-be in California.Christa Norman Photo
This shindig celebrates a llama-loving mama-to-be in California.

We love this shindig celebrating a llama-loving mama-to-be in Cali. Invitations: Made by Alyx (the mom-to-be). The yummy llama and cactus cookies were baked by Emily J's Catering.

PHOTO: These yummy llama and cactus cookies were baked by Emily Js Catering.Christa Norman Photo
These yummy llama and cactus cookies were baked by Emily J's Catering.

PHOTO: Invitations are sold by Made by Alyx.Christa Norman Photo
Invitations are sold by Made by Alyx.

PHOTO: This llama cake topper is listed on Etsy.com and sold by the shop, BellsNBerries.Etsy/BellsNBerries
This llama cake topper is listed on Etsy.com and sold by the shop, BellsNBerries.

Spruce up a cake with a llama mama cake topper like this one from BellsnBerries on Etsy.

Unicorn magic

(for the whimsy mama)

PHOTO: This blush and burgundy baby shower was unicorn-themed.stillmultimedia/Instagram
This blush and burgundy baby shower was unicorn-themed.

It's no secret that unicorns are having a major moment. Add sparkle to any shower with glittery table clothes and, of course, pastels galore.

PHOTO: This unicorn baby shower was planned by Lesly Marquez of Glam Spot Events, in Santa Ana, Calif.stillmultimedia/Instagram
This unicorn baby shower was planned by Lesly Marquez of Glam Spot Events, in Santa Ana, Calif.

We're gushing over this stunning shower by Glam Spot Events in California, especially the pops of burgundy.

Greet guests with necessary unicorn-themed desserts like a unicorn cake and these rice treats made by Cupcake Novelties and sold on Etsy.

PHOTO: These unicorn rice cakes are listed on Etsy.com.Etsy/Cupcake Novelties
These unicorn rice cakes are listed on Etsy.com.

PHOTO: This majestic unicorn invite is listed on Etsy.com.Etsy/ForeverYourPrints
This majestic unicorn invite is listed on Etsy.com.

For invites, we like this majestic find from ForeverYourPrints on Etsy.

Comments