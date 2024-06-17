The former president and first lady are parents of two.

Barack Obama says Michelle told their daughters to avoid a career in politics

If Malia or Sasha Obama ever became president, who would be the better leader?

At a star-studded fundraiser for President Joe Biden in Los Angeles on Saturday, former President Barack Obama was posed the question and revealed whether his beloved daughters would even follow in their father's footsteps into politics.

"That is a question I do not need to answer because [former first lady] Michelle [Obama] drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics. It will never happen," the 62-year-old dad of two said.

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

"They're powerful young women," Biden added, saying that some of his grandchildren are close friends with the Obama sisters.

President Joe Biden speaks flanked by former President Barack Obama onstage during a campaign fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 15, 2024. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Malia Obama, the eldest of the two siblings, is pursuing a screenwriting and directing career. The 25-year-old made her red carpet debut at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in January, where she presented her short film, "The Heart."

President Barack Obama walks with his wife Michelle Obama, and two daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, through Lafayette Park to St John's Church to attend service October 27, 2013 in Washington, DC. Shawn Thew/Pool/Getty Images

Younger sister Sasha Obama graduated from the University of Southern California in May 2023 and turned 23 a week ago. To mark the milestone, proud mom Michelle Obama celebrated her with a special birthday tribute on Instagram.

"Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud," the former first lady wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of the mother-daughter duo embracing. "Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you. 💕."

In honor of Father's Day Sunday, Barack Obama shared a family snapshot on Instagram of him with his wife and children posing in front of a waterfall.

"Happy Father's Day! The most fulfilling job I've ever had is being Sasha and Malia's dad. To all those lucky enough to take on the role of being a father, I hope you enjoy your day," he wrote in the caption.