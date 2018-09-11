Beloved janitor gives clothing to homeless students through her 'giving closet'

A selfless custodian is spreading love throughout a Georgia high school.

Carolyn Collins, 54, is discreetly giving clothing, school supplies and snacks to less fortunate kids.

Collins told "Good Morning America" she created her "giving closet" five years ago after meeting two students who were homeless.

Courtesy Carolyn Collins

"I gave them a little bit of everything because my heart just went out out to them," said Collins, adding that she gifted the teens food, clothes, shoes and notebook paper.

Over the years, Collins, who's been at Tucker High School for nearly a decade, said her closet has evolved thanks to donations from the community and local church.

"It started off as a few knick-knacks as far as toiletries and other items that the students needed," Principal Eric Parker said. "At this point, she has anything that any student would need."

Courtesy Carolyn Collins

Parker told "GMA" that about 1,800 pupils ages 14 to 18 years old, attend Tucker -- some of whom come from low-income households. About five to 15 students at any given time may classify themselves as homeless, he said.

Courtesy Carolyn Collins

"She has a very caring heart and is a very giving lady," Parker said of Collins, whom the kids like to call "Mama Collins." "She has definitely taken it upon herself to meet the needs of the students. Not only with the closet, but they feel comfortable enough to ask her."

"It makes me feel good just to see a smile on their face," Collins said. "I just want to keep helping as long as I can."