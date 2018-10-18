Beloved school custodian gets surprise that moves him to tears

"Not all superheroes wear capes."

That's how Andrea Orr captioned the video she took at Moody Elementary School in Moody, Alabama.

The cape-less superhero in question? The school custodian, Eugene Hilton.

"Mr. Eugene," as he's known at Moody Elementary, is not only a superhero to the kids, but a beloved part of the community.

Earlier this month on National Custodial Workers Day, the third-grade classes got together to surprise Mr. Eugene with cards and signs.

"Thank you Mr. Eugene for always lending a helping hand," read one large banner.

Just try to get through the video without shedding a tear.