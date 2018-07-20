This 2-year-old's attempt to dive into a swimming pool is so adorable that we can't look away.

Corina Casanova, mom to Deacon, shared a recent video of the toddler trying to follow her as she demonstrated how to plunge into the water.

Corina Casanova via Storyful

"Ok ok I’ve been convinced to post this finally (from last week)," Casanova, of Asheville, North Carolina, wrote on Facebook.

Deacon makes an effort in the video but eventually he decides that a belly flop would be more sufficient.

He ends the flop by lifting his head from the water and flashing a sweet smile to the camera.