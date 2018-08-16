Boy rides to 1st day of kindergarten on fire truck, just as his late dad wanted

A kindergartner rode to his first day of school in style fulfilling the wishes of his late father.

Last week, Cooper Brooks, 5, arrived in a fire truck alongside dad Christopher Brooks' colleagues from the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department.

Christopher Brooks, a father of three and volunteer firefighter, died May 7 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

The elder Brooks' father had taken him to his first day of school in a fire truck, and he wanted to do the same for Cooper.

"He never forgot it, and his friends thought it was so cool that he and his twin brother got to ride the fire truck to school," Jessica Brooks, of Sullivan County, Tennessee, told "Good Morning America." "He hoped we could make that happen for Cooper."

On Aug. 9, firefighter Ty Wallace and assistant fire chief Josh Kemp escorted Cooper to kindergarten.

"I jumped at the chance because I feel we are all one big family," Kemp told "GMA." "We were in the truck just filled with joy."

Christopher Brooks "would've been extremely proud of that moment," Kemp added.

Jessica Brooks said her son was smiling ear-to-ear.

"It melted my heart just to see my husband's wishes being fulfilled, and just remembering him how much it meant to him," she said. "Cooper is able to extend that memory. It's bittersweet."