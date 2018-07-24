Chrissy Teigen's tweet about hearing other people's kids cry in public is all too relatable

Chrissy Teigen has shown yet again that she's our mommy spirit animal.

On Sunday, the model and Lip Sync Battle star tweeted a confession about hearing other kids cry in public while embarking on a long flight with her toddler, Luna, and infant son, Miles.

"I truly love hearing other kids cry now because it means it’s not my own," Teigen wrote on Twitter. "That’s a better feeling than silence, honestly."

Teigen's post was met by a slew of tweets from parents who felt it was all too relatable.

"I love when I see someone else’s kid being a complete monster while mine behaves, like, look who the good mother is now!" one follower wrote. "No matter how short-lived it is."

Another tweeted, "The first time I heard a baby cry and didnt lactate was heaven - mom of four kids."

Added one dad, "Was out for a meal this weekend and some other kids were crying, I was like 'not my kids.'"

Teigen also tweeted that she had survived her first 15-hour flight with her 2-year-old and newborn baby, proving that even celebs have a fear of crying while flying. "One more leg to go," she wrote.

It's unclear whether husband John Legend was on the trip. Regardless, fans were there to offer laughs and more support to mama Teigen via Twitter.

"May your mommy super power be with you," one wrote, while two others called her "ninja-level brave" and "a rock star."

Just last week, Teigen tweeted a video of herself salvaging spilled breast milk with a syringe and once again, moms loved her for it.

"Spilled my breast milk and this is how important it is in this house," she can be heard saying in the background.

Hang in there Chrissy, we feel your struggle.

