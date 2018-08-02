Dad who danced for baby with cancer gets surprise from Ciara after 'Level Up' performance goes viral

Aug 2, 2018, 3:22 PM ET
PHOTO: Ciara awared Kenny Thomas and his son Kristian the winners of her "Level Up" challenge after a video of the pair went viral on Instagram.Playkennyclutch/Instagram
WATCH Ciara surprises dad and baby after seeing hospital 'Level Up' dance

Today, Ciara crowned a father and his baby the winners of her "Level Up" dance challenge.

The singer surprised dad Kenny Thomas, 34, and his 1-year-old, Kristian, today after seeing the viral video of Thomas performing for the toddler as he recovered from his first round of chemotherapy at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"I didn't know what was going on and boom--she [Ciara] walked through the door," Thomas told "Good Morning America" Thursday. "She was just so amazing--very, very humble heart and very giving. It was a surreal moment for us."

PHOTO: Singer Ciara surprised Kenny Thomas, 34, and his 1-year-old, Kristian, on Aug. 2, after she named them the winners of her Level Up challenge.Terrell Brown
Singer Ciara surprised Kenny Thomas, 34, and his 1-year-old, Kristian, on Aug. 2, after she named them the winners of her "Level Up" challenge.

PHOTO: Singer Ciara surprised Kenny Thomas, 34, after he danced to her song, Level Up for his 1-year-old, Kristian, after the toddler recovered from his first round of chemotherapy.Terrell Brown
Singer Ciara surprised Kenny Thomas, 34, after he danced to her song, "Level Up" for his 1-year-old, Kristian, after the toddler recovered from his first round of chemotherapy.

Thomas, head choreographer and artistic director of The Level Dance Complex in Pennsauken, New Jersey, said that Ciara has caught wind of the sweet Instagram footage of him dancing to "Level Up" while Kristian clapped and smiled from his hospital bed.

Kristian was diagnosed with leukemia on June 19 and spent 32 days in treatment.

The video has been viewed over 2.7 million times.

PHOTO: Kenny Thomas, 34, danced for his 1-year-old, Kristian, at Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia, after Kristian received his first round of chemotherapy.kennyclutch_/Instagram
Kenny Thomas, 34, danced for his 1-year-old, Kristian, at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, after Kristian received his first round of chemotherapy.

This morning, Ciara showed up at the studio while Thomas was there with his entire family including his wife and four children.

She gave $5,000 to the father-son duo on behalf of her Why Not You Foundation, as well as "Level Up" gear including the actual headphones she wore in her music video, Thomas said.

PHOTO: Kenny Thomas, 34, and his wife, Josilyne seen with Ciara and their children, Aliyana, 14, Kaleb, 9, Javion, 4, and Kristian, 1 ear, on Aug. 2.Terrell Brown
Kenny Thomas, 34, and his wife, Josilyne seen with Ciara and their children, Aliyana, 14, Kaleb, 9, Javion, 4, and Kristian, 1 ear, on Aug. 2.

PHOTO: Ciara awared Kenny Thomas and his son Kristian the winners of her Level Up challenge after a video of the pair went viral on Instagram.Terrell Brown
Ciara awared Kenny Thomas and his son Kristian the winners of her "Level Up" challenge after a video of the pair went viral on Instagram.

"It was a surreal moment for us," Thomas added. "We were just trying to dance and give positivity to our son in this time.

"She showed so much love to him and couldn't put him down."

PHOTO: Ciara awared Kenny Thomas and his son Kristian the winners of her Level Up challenge after a video of the pair went viral on Instagram.kennyclutch/Instagram
Ciara awared Kenny Thomas and his son Kristian the winners of her "Level Up" challenge after a video of the pair went viral on Instagram.

Comments