Daphne Oz shares 3 honest fitness tips for bouncing back after baby

Daphne Oz is getting real about post-baby fitness.

The TV host and author who had her third child, daughter Domenica, in December recently shared a bikini photo with her Instagram followers along with a meal-plan.

"NEW WEEK! New commitment," she wrote in the caption.

"It's about sharing the authentic part of my journey that is happening after childbirth," Oz, 32, told "Good Morning America. "I feel like a lot of women, and men too, came along on the ride when we celebrated Domenica's arrival. They're tuning in to my life - so why would I hide from that and not share successful tips and tricks I'm uncovering along the way?"

Here are Oz's three tips for getting healthy after baby.

Skip harsh rules



Oz, who is also chief innovation officer at Pure Spoon, an organic baby food delivery service, notes that losing baby weight is unlike trying to lose any other weight you've ever lost before.

Oz says to start by thinking of getting healthy as a reward, rather than a deprivation. "Otherwise, you're not going to stick to it," she says.

"Don't change overnight if you don't have to. If you like pasta, do half pasta and white beans. You still get the indulgence you want of having that meal and you're still doing it in a way that keeps you [on track]."

A simple swap or balance in health and indulgences is a great way to train your body for what it's like getting the best of both worlds, she says.

Oz says she doesn't own a scale and would rather pay attention to how she feels, instead of a number.

"When nothing's changing in your body, but you're recognizing that you're still rewarding yourself working towards a goal, you're going to power through that," she says.

Have fun



Oz says not to change overnight if you don't have to.

With workouts, it's important to enjoy what you're doing. Oz, who admits she's "not a gym bunny," said she looks to ourbodyelectric.com and Tracy Anderson for a quick sweat.

When doing an exercise that she's not a big fan of - like running - Oz says listening to podcasts and taking 30-minute breaks helps get her through.

"It limits the pressure - that way, if you fall off the bandwagon you jump right back on and you won't beat yourself up over it," Oz said.

As for food, Oz says that should be fun too.

"Great meals with people I love is what makes life so exciting and I don't want to scrimp on that," she says. It's about marrying that food experience you want with the healthiest possible version of it."

In addition, Oz says that you have to accept when life gets in the way.

"Sometimes as the mom you really just want that ice cream cone with your kids," she explains. "Saying no to that 250 calories cone won't make or break you, but it will rob you of a fun experience."

Make allowances

Oz says she eats clean during the weekdays and then relaxes on the weekends by "indulging for a good cause."

During the week, Oz skips the grains and dairy except for yogurt and eggs. She also stays away from added sugar.

But still remembering to have fun, Oz says making allowances for yourself goes hand-in-hand.

"Absolutely I'm going to have the killer sundae with hot fudge and candied pecans and love every second of it," she said. "I'm trying to do my best to feel guilty about nothing because it steals your joy."