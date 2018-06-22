Daphne Oz shares 3 honest fitness tips for bouncing back after baby

Daphne Oz is getting real about post-baby fitness.
The TV host and author who had her third child, daughter Domenica, in December recently shared a bikini photo with her Instagram followers along with a meal-plan.
"NEW WEEK! New commitment," she wrote in the caption.
"It's about sharing the authentic part of my journey that is happening after childbirth," Oz, 32, told "Good Morning America. "I feel like a lot of women, and men too, came along on the ride when we celebrated Domenica's arrival. They're tuning in to my life - so why would I hide from that and not share successful tips and tricks I'm uncovering along the way?"
NEW WEEK! New commitment. // I celebrate on the weekends so that I feel strong sticking to my healthy goals throughout the week as I work to lose this baby weight. and so I don’t go insane in the process.?? here’s what I’m eating today in case you want a little inspo to jumpstart your Monday! I find it helps to write down what my “plan” for the day is - some things my shift as needed, but having a vision in mind means I’m not aimlessly searching for something to eat at meal times...what are you having today? ?? Breakfast: coffee + banana + almond butter (rushing out the door this am!) Lunch: hydrating chopped salad with greens, cucumbers, broccoli, basil, chopped chickpeas, hemp hearts & red wine vinaigrette Snack: 1 hard boiled egg, handful of baby carrots Dinner: leftover jerk chicken and sautéed broccoli rabe with shallots
Here are Oz's three tips for getting healthy after baby.
Skip harsh rules
Oz, who is also chief innovation officer at Pure Spoon, an organic baby food delivery service, notes that losing baby weight is unlike trying to lose any other weight you've ever lost before.
Oz says to start by thinking of getting healthy as a reward, rather than a deprivation. "Otherwise, you're not going to stick to it," she says.
"Don't change overnight if you don't have to. If you like pasta, do half pasta and white beans. You still get the indulgence you want of having that meal and you're still doing it in a way that keeps you [on track]."
A simple swap or balance in health and indulgences is a great way to train your body for what it's like getting the best of both worlds, she says.
Oz says she doesn't own a scale and would rather pay attention to how she feels, instead of a number.
"When nothing's changing in your body, but you're recognizing that you're still rewarding yourself working towards a goal, you're going to power through that," she says.
Have fun
Oz says not to change overnight if you don't have to.
With workouts, it's important to enjoy what you're doing. Oz, who admits she's "not a gym bunny," said she looks to ourbodyelectric.com and Tracy Anderson for a quick sweat.
When doing an exercise that she's not a big fan of - like running - Oz says listening to podcasts and taking 30-minute breaks helps get her through.
thursday tea party just because ?? I’m curious: what are some of the simple ways you infuse childhood with everyday magic? I struggle all the time with the idea that my kids are growing up so fast and am I doing enough to make memories with them that really will last and give them those special little bright spots every day. it doesn’t have to be huge gestures - I leave the major scavenger hunt planning for when the grandparents are in town! what are some of your favorite everyday things you did or do with your kids that they loved? I’m going to keep a running list of inspiration on the website when it launches! ?? NB: in light of the news today out of Parkland, FL, I think it becomes ever more powerful and important that we show our kids all the good in the world. we live in scary, overwhelming times. as adults, it’s our job to do something (anything) to make this great nation safe again, but little eyes and hearts are always watching and learning from us, so love has to prevail ?? (?? by @christinacraddockphotography)
"It limits the pressure - that way, if you fall off the bandwagon you jump right back on and you won't beat yourself up over it," Oz said.
As for food, Oz says that should be fun too.
"Great meals with people I love is what makes life so exciting and I don't want to scrimp on that," she says. It's about marrying that food experience you want with the healthiest possible version of it."
In addition, Oz says that you have to accept when life gets in the way.
"Sometimes as the mom you really just want that ice cream cone with your kids," she explains. "Saying no to that 250 calories cone won't make or break you, but it will rob you of a fun experience."
Make allowances
Oz says she eats clean during the weekdays and then relaxes on the weekends by "indulging for a good cause."
During the week, Oz skips the grains and dairy except for yogurt and eggs. She also stays away from added sugar.
But still remembering to have fun, Oz says making allowances for yourself goes hand-in-hand.
"Absolutely I'm going to have the killer sundae with hot fudge and candied pecans and love every second of it," she said. "I'm trying to do my best to feel guilty about nothing because it steals your joy."